FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Mali says militants kill seven soldiers in attack in north
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 8, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 3 months ago

Mali says militants kill seven soldiers in attack in north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified militants killed seven Malian soldiers in the north at the weekend, the defense ministry said on Monday, days after the West African country extended a state of emergency.

The strike is the second on Malian security forces in a week, bringing the total death toll to at least 15.

Militants used a car to ram an army post in the village of Almoustrat on Sunday, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Gao, before firing rockets, the defense ministry said on state TV.

Desert fighters have regrouped since a French-led military operation in 2013 to drive them out of Mali's northern towns which they seized the year before.

Despite ongoing French strikes on their hideouts, they have staged a series of attacks in recent months, including a suicide bombing at an army base in January which killed at least 77 people.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.