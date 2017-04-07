FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Mali minister says talking to jihadists is absurd
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 4 months ago

Mali minister says talking to jihadists is absurd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali's minister for the diaspora and migration said on Friday it would be absurd for the government to try to negotiate with jihadists claiming responsibility for attacks on Malian and foreign forces.

Abdramane Sylla, who fills in for Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop when he is away, was addressing reporters in the capital Bamako alongside France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

A peace conference in Mali last Sunday concluded with calls to start talks with the leaders of two violent Islamist groups.

"At the moment the Malian people decide to make peace, someone continues to claim attacks," Sylla said. "I think it's absurd to negotiate with these terrorists, especially when they've just...declared war on 11 countries".

Reporting by John Irish; Additional reporting by Adama Diarra in Bamako; Writing by Tim Cocks

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.