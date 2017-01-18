Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group claims Mali suicide bombing

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Al Mourabitoun, a group linked to al Qaeda's North African affiliate, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Mali that killed at least 42 people and injured more than 100 others on Wednesday, according to the Mauritanian news agency Alakhbar.

Al Mourabitoun, led by veteran jihadist Mokhtar Belmokhtar, has carried out a number of high-profile attacks across military and civilian targets in Mali and other West African nations. Alakhbar is regularly used by militant groups to claim attacks.