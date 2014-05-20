FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali army retakes most of northern town without combat: sources
#World News
May 20, 2014 / 11:14 AM / 3 years ago

Mali army retakes most of northern town without combat: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s army retook strategic points in the contested northern town of Kidal on Tuesday without fighting with rebels who remain in control of a military camp and the governor’s office, a military source and a witness said.

“All the (army) reinforcements have arrived and they have taken control of all the strategic positions in the town except the governor’s office. We are just waiting for a political decision before moving onto the offensive,” a senior military source told Reuters.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by

