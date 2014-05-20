Mali army retakes most of northern town without combat: sources

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s army retook strategic points in the contested northern town of Kidal on Tuesday without fighting with rebels who remain in control of a military camp and the governor’s office, a military source and a witness said.

“All the (army) reinforcements have arrived and they have taken control of all the strategic positions in the town except the governor’s office. We are just waiting for a political decision before moving onto the offensive,” a senior military source told Reuters.