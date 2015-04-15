FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least three killed, peacekeepers injured in Mali suicide attack: U.N.
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

At least three killed, peacekeepers injured in Mali suicide attack: U.N.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - At least three civilians were killed and nine United Nations peacekeepers seriously injured in a suicide attack on Wednesday at a U.N. base in town of Ansongo in northern Mali, a spokesman for the peacekeeping mission said.

“A vehicle tried to penetrate the camp and there was an explosion,” Olivier Salgado told Reuters by telephone from the capital Bamako. He said the casualty figure was provisional as the wounded were still being evacuated.

A Niger security official in Niamey said several Nigerien soldiers taking part in the U.N. mission were wounded in the attack.

Mali army spokesman Diarran Kone said the suicide bomber tried to force his way into the camp but was shot. However, his bomb-ladened vehicle exploded.

The United Nations has deployed some 10,000 personnel in Mali to help stabilize the Sahel nation, which was overran by al Qaeda-linked Islamists in 2012.

The militants were driven out by a French-led intervention in 2013 but there remain pockets of insurgents who have launched numerous attacks on U.N., French and Malian forces as well as civilians.

Reporting by Bate Felix, Abdoulaye Massalaki in Niamey and Tiemoko Diallo in Bamako; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.