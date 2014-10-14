FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N.'s Mali envoy to quit after being named Dutch foreign minister
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 14, 2014 / 11:14 AM / 3 years ago

U.N.'s Mali envoy to quit after being named Dutch foreign minister

Thomas Escritt, David Lewis

2 Min Read

Bert Koenders (C), United Nations special envoy for Mali, speaks during a news conference in Bamako, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

AMSTERDAM/DAKAR (Reuters) - The head of the United Nations’ mission in Mali is to quit to take up a new job as the Netherlands’ foreign minister, the Dutch government said on Tuesday, opening up a vacancy in the west African nation at a time of growing instability.

Bert Koenders, 56, an economist and civil servant who has been based in the Malian capital Bamako for just over a year, will replace Frans Timmermans, who is leaving The Hague for Brussels to become a vice-president of the European Commission.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission he has headed is trying to stabilise the vast desert region of northern Mali after French troops drove out separatists and al Qaeda-linked rebels last year.

After an initial period of stabilisation, the mission has been left exposed in recent months as France reorganised its counter-terrorism operation across the region and Malian government troops withdrew from northern towns after being defeated by rebels in May.

Thirty-one U.N. troops have been killed and 91 wounded since the mission was deployed in July 2013. Attacks by rockets, roadside bombs and mines have increased in recent months.

The U.N. mission is mainly made up of an African force that was already deployed in Mali last year.

Diplomats say Koenders was instrumental in convincing his home government to dispatch some 450 special forces troops and intelligence operatives and to send attack helicopters to bolster the mission.

Koenders, sent to Mali after two years leading a U.N. mission in neighbouring Ivory Coast, has been a key figure in trying to push forward Algerian-hosted peace talks between the Bamako government and those rebels that have distanced themselves from extremist groups.

“The Algerians are firmly in the lead. But Koenders was the next most important among the coalition of mediators,” a Bamako-based diplomat told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for the U.N. mission said it was too early to comment on Koenders’ departure.

Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.