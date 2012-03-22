FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns Mali coup
#World News
March 22, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 6 years

U.S. condemns Mali coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday strongly condemned a violent coup by renegade Malian soldiers and demanded the return of civilian rule to the west African gold and cotton-producing nation.

“We call for the immediate restoration of constitutional rule in Mali, including full civilian authority over the armed forces and respect for the country’s democratic institutions and traditions,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting By Alister Bull and Debbie Charles; editing by Christopher Wilson

