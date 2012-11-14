U.S. commander says Benghazi attacks linked to al Qaeda in Maghreb

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. military command in Africa said on Wednesday that some of the militants involved in the attack in Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya were linked to al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

“There is a growing network of violent extremist organizations and it appears to me very likely that some of the terrorists who participated in the attack in Benghazi have at least some linkages to AQIM,” General Carter Ham, head of Africa Command, told reporters in Paris.

“That is not to say that it was AQIM which planned, or organized or led the activity but clearly some of the individuals had some linkages,” he said.