Up to 20 dead, around 40 wounded in northern Mali fighting

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Up to 20 people were killed and about 40 others were wounded in the northern Mali town of Kidal during two days of fighting between Tuareg rebels and pro-government militia fighters, health workers said on Friday.

"There are wounded people everywhere. Forty wounded, with four bad cases. One of them was shot in the throat, another in the back, another in the abdomen," a doctor at Kidal's main health center told Reuters, asking not to be named for his safety.