a year ago
Islamist militant group Ansar Dine claims Mali attack
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 9:04 PM / a year ago

Islamist militant group Ansar Dine claims Mali attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Islamist militant group Ansar Dine claimed responsibility for an attack on an army base in central Mali on Tuesday that killed at least 12 soldiers, according to a social media posting monitored by the SITE Intelligence Group.

Ansar Dine said it conducted the raid through its Macina Battalion, killed dozens of soldiers and seized control of the barracks at Nampala before withdrawing with a large quantity of war spoils. There was no independent confirmation of the claim.

Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
