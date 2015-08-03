FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten Malian soldiers killed in attack on northern base
August 3, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Ten Malian soldiers killed in attack on northern base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen killed 10 Malian soldiers at the Gourma Rharous base in northern Mali on Monday, an army official said.

“The provisional death toll is 10 dead on the army side,” said Souleymane Maiga, head of the army’s information office, without giving further details.

The attack, near the desert city of Timbuktu, follows an ambush on a Malian army convoy on Sunday further south in which two soldiers were killed.

Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams

