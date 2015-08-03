Ten Malian soldiers killed in attack on northern base

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen killed 10 Malian soldiers at the Gourma Rharous base in northern Mali on Monday, an army official said.

“The provisional death toll is 10 dead on the army side,” said Souleymane Maiga, head of the army’s information office, without giving further details.

The attack, near the desert city of Timbuktu, follows an ambush on a Malian army convoy on Sunday further south in which two soldiers were killed.