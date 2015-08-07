FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian citizen held inside Mali hotel captured by militants: IFX cites embassy
August 7, 2015 / 6:49 PM / 2 years ago

Russian citizen held inside Mali hotel captured by militants: IFX cites embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian citizen is being held inside a hotel captured by suspected Islamist militants in central Mali, the Russian Embassy in the capital Bamako said on Friday.

“We have confirmed information that a Russian is in the hotel,” Interfax news agency quoted embassy press attaché Victor Gorelov as saying.

Militants were holding as many as 10 hostages after carrying out a deadly attack on the hotel used by United Nations staff, Malian army and defense spokesmen said.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Janet Lawrence

