Three Russian pilots kidnapped in Mali hotel attack: army
August 7, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Three Russian pilots kidnapped in Mali hotel attack: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Three Russian pilots are thought to have been kidnapped during an attack on Friday on a hotel in central Mali used by United Nations staff, a Malian army spokesman and another military official said.

“The toll has increased and now there are seven dead, including four Malian soldiers, two terrorists and one white foreigner. Three Russian pilots are believed to have been kidnapped,” spokesman Souleymane Maiga said in a text message.

Reporting by Adama Diarra and Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley

