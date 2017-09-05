FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge invalidates Mallinckrodt patents on respiratory treatment
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safe
North Korea Revealed
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safe
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
Breakingviews
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 5, 2017 / 3:40 PM / in a month

U.S. judge invalidates Mallinckrodt patents on respiratory treatment

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Delaware on Tuesday invalidated patents held by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals on its Inomax respiratory treatment system.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by Mallinckrodt against the industrial gases company Praxair Inc, which sought to market a generic version of Inomax. The judge found Praxair did not infringe Mallinckrodt’s patents.

Mallinckrodt said it was disappointed in the ruling and would appeal.

Shares of Mallinckrodt fell around 13 percent after the decision.

Praxair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mallinckrodt noted it had regulatory exclusivity for the treatment until October 2018.

Mallinckrodt shares have been targeted by short sellers, with 18.6 percent of the shares outstanding held as short interest as of Aug. 14, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Marguerita Choy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.