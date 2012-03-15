FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Part of DC's Mall may be sinking faster than normal
March 15, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

Part of DC's Mall may be sinking faster than normal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Washington Monument is seen in central Washington, photographed from the damaged main tower of Washington's National Cathedral after an earthquake August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Part of the National Mall near the Washington Monument may be sinking at a faster rate than expected, possibly as a result of an August earthquake, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday.

Surveyors have found the area around the earthquake-damaged monument has subsided about 0.08 inch (two millimeters) in a year, about twice the expected rate, said NOAA spokesman Ben Sherman.

He called the data “very, very preliminary,” with a final finding possible in June.

“The Washington Monument would sink if the ground sinks. It’s all relative,” he said.

The drop, a bit more than the thickness of a penny, means more planning might have to be done for repairs, Sherman said.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake on August 23 could explain the early subsidence finding, he said.

Most of the area west of the Washington Monument on the two-mile-long Mall is built on relatively soft landfill dredged from the Potomac River in the 19th century.

The 555-foot-high monument was damaged in the earthquake and is closed to the public. The early findings on subsidence come from a National Geodetic Survey crew carrying out measurements for the company hired to do repairs, Sherman said.

The data would also help the Geodetic Survey, a NOAA unit, to establish a baseline for Mall subsidence. The last measurement was done in 1999.

Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Daniel Trotta

