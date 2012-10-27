FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Spirits chief Mallya not sure of Diageo deal
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 27, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

United Spirits chief Mallya not sure of Diageo deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kingfisher Airlines Chairman Vijay Mallya speaks on a mobile phone amid his security personnel on guard during a meeting with the debt-laden airline's pilots in New Delhi March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

GREATER NOIDA, India (Reuters) - Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya does not know whether a deal for UK drinks giant Diageo Plc (DGE.L) to take a stake in his United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS) will be struck or not, he said on Saturday.

Mallya has been scrambling to raise funds for his ailing Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (KING.NS), and has been in talks with the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka to sell a stake in United Spirits.

“Whenever we need to say something we will, we keep discussing but we don’t know whether a deal will happen or not,” Mallya told Reuters on the sidelines of the Indian Grand Prix, which he flew in from London to attend.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.