Plane which crashed in Malta not deployed by Frontex: spokesman

WARSAW (Reuters) - A light aircraft, which crashed shortly after take-off from Malta airport on Monday morning killing at least five people, was not deployed by Frontex, a spokesman at the European Union border agency said.

Airport sources and witnesses said that the plane was believed to be carrying officials from Frontex.

"The plane which crashed in Malta was not deployed by Frontex," Krzysztof Borowski from Frontex said. The organization did not confirm if its staff were on board.