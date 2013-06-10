Malta rules out legal action against former EU Commissioner

John Dalli, European Commissioner for Health and Consumer Policy, speaks at a news conference at the EC headquarters in Brussels July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta does not have enough evidence to start criminal proceedings against former EU Health Commissioner John Dalli in a bribery case, Malta’s Police Commissioner Peter Paul Zammit said on Monday.

Dalli resigned in October after OLAF, the EU’s anti-fraud agency, said there was circumstantial evidence he was aware former assistant, Silvio Zammit, was seeking a bribe to arrange a meeting between him and tobacco group Swedish Match.

Swedish Match had itself told the Commission that a Maltese businessman asked it for 60 million euros ($78 million) in order to use his links to Dalli to get him to propose an end to an EU export ban on snus, a snuff that is the company’s main product.

Dalli always denied the allegations and is suing the European Commission for wrongful dismissal.

Silvio Zammit, on trial in Malta, has pleaded innocent.