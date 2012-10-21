FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malta nominates foreign minister as new EU commissioner
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Malta nominates foreign minister as new EU commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malta Foreign Affairs Minister Tonio Borg addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Malta has nominated Foreign Minister Tonio Borg to replace John Dalli as its European Commissioner.

Dalli resigned as the EU’s top health official last week after an investigation connected him with an attempt to influence EU tobacco legislation.

“Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi spoke with President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso and informed him of the nomination of the Maltese government,” a statement from Malta’s Department of Information said late on Saturday.

The nomination must be approved by the European Parliament.

Borg has been foreign minister since 2008 and deputy leader of the ruling Nationalist Party since 2004.

Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.