Malta nominates foreign minister as new EU commissioner

Malta Foreign Affairs Minister Tonio Borg addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Malta has nominated Foreign Minister Tonio Borg to replace John Dalli as its European Commissioner.

Dalli resigned as the EU’s top health official last week after an investigation connected him with an attempt to influence EU tobacco legislation.

“Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi spoke with President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso and informed him of the nomination of the Maltese government,” a statement from Malta’s Department of Information said late on Saturday.

The nomination must be approved by the European Parliament.

Borg has been foreign minister since 2008 and deputy leader of the ruling Nationalist Party since 2004.