Malta stops tanker carrying 102 African migrants

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta said on Monday that it had refused entry to a tanker carrying 102 African migrants.

The Mediterranean island has faced a record influx of African migrants, with 1,000 having arrived in the past month.

The Liberian-registered tanker had picked up the 102 migrants about 45 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, but was stopped by a Maltese vessel just outside the island’s territorial waters, the home affairs ministry said.

The migrants were not in any danger or distress, it said.