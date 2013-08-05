FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malta stops tanker carrying 102 African migrants
#World News
August 5, 2013 / 8:35 AM / in 4 years

Malta stops tanker carrying 102 African migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta said on Monday that it had refused entry to a tanker carrying 102 African migrants.

The Mediterranean island has faced a record influx of African migrants, with 1,000 having arrived in the past month.

The Liberian-registered tanker had picked up the 102 migrants about 45 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, but was stopped by a Maltese vessel just outside the island’s territorial waters, the home affairs ministry said.

The migrants were not in any danger or distress, it said.

Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Pravin Char

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
