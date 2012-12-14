Man dies after falling down smokestack of downtown Chicago hotel

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A 23-year-old Chicago man who was taking pictures from the roof of a highrise hotel on the city’s “Magnificent Mile” died on Thursday after he fell down a smokestack, officials said.

The man was identified as Nicholas Wieme of the city’s Northwest side, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a person threatening to jump early on Thursday at the Intercontinental Hotel, and found that a man had been taking pictures on the roof and fell, the department said via Twitter.

Wieme fell about 22 feet through the smokestack, the fire department said. The building was erected in 1929, and has a distinctive domed roof with a prominent masonry smokestack rising to the side of the dome.