FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man dies after falling down smokestack of downtown Chicago hotel
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 14, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Man dies after falling down smokestack of downtown Chicago hotel

Mary Wisniewski

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A 23-year-old Chicago man who was taking pictures from the roof of a highrise hotel on the city’s “Magnificent Mile” died on Thursday after he fell down a smokestack, officials said.

The man was identified as Nicholas Wieme of the city’s Northwest side, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a person threatening to jump early on Thursday at the Intercontinental Hotel, and found that a man had been taking pictures on the roof and fell, the department said via Twitter.

Wieme fell about 22 feet through the smokestack, the fire department said. The building was erected in 1929, and has a distinctive domed roof with a prominent masonry smokestack rising to the side of the dome.

Reporting By Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.