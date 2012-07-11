FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Clarify each person's skills
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
July 11, 2012 / 2:12 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Clarify each person's skills

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - As teamwork gets increasingly complex, teams will only find it harder to reach a collective understanding about how to value and use their members’ expertise, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Team members don’t need to see eye-to-eye on every issue. But unhealthy conflict can arise when teams misunderstand each others’ skills - for example, when a team member is overlooked for a role he thinks he is most qualified to do.

Here are three ways to prevent this sort of disagreement:

1. Be aware of perceptions. Know that people will always hold varying opinions of each other’s expertise. Being sensitive to this may help you avoid conflict.

2. Communicate your rationale: When assigning a task or asking someone’s advice, be explicit about why: ‘I‘m asking for your input because of your knowledge of X.’ Explaining your thinking may keep people from feeling slighted.

3. Encourage people to speak up: Tell people to ask questions when someone else gets an assignment they thought they were better suited for.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Manage Your Team’s ”Dissensus“” by Heidi K. Gardner.

For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.