Management Tip of the Day: Focus on a problem
#Small Business News
April 10, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 6 years

Management Tip of the Day: Focus on a problem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Happiness comes from the intersection of what you love, what you’re good at, and what the world needs, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”When it comes to careers, we’re told to follow our passions. But you might find greater satisfaction if you work on big problems. Whether it’s an issue in education, health care, climate change, poverty, or technology; figure out how you can contribute to a solution.

Choose a problem that you care about — even personally — and let this dilemma be your compass. Get out of the office, meet people who are affected by the problem, and connect with those working in this area. Doing so shifts your attention from yourself to others. By becoming less focused on yourself, you might become happier with your work.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “To Find Happiness, Forget About Passion” by Oliver Segovia.

For the full post, see: here

