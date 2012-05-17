Management Tip of the Day: Turn enemies into allies

BOSTON (Reuters) - Anyone who has faced a rival at work knows how catastrophic such a dynamic can be, but there are ways to flip the situation to your advantage, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Anyone who has faced rivals at work — bosses who take all the credit, team members who undermine things — knows how difficult it is to ignore them.

Instead, turn your adversaries into collaborators by following these three steps:

1. Redirect. Try to channel your rival’s negative emotions away from you by bringing up something you have in common, or talking about the source of the tension in a favorable light.

2. Reciprocate. Give up something of value to your rival — help complete a project or divulge important information — so you are poised to ask for something in return.

3. Reason. Explain that not working together cooperatively could mean lost opportunities. Most people are highly motivated to avoid a loss.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Make Your Enemies Your Allies” by Brian Uzzi and Shannon Dunlap.