Management Tip of the Day: Don't blab about your job search

BOSTON (Reuters) - The job market is more active than most people think, and you can stick your toe into the water without rocking the boat at your current company, mostly by being discreet, says Harvard Business Review.

”Looking for a job while you already have one can be stressful, especially in the age of social media when privacy is scarce. Here are three ways to keep your search to yourself:

1. Don’t tell anyone. You may be close with certain coworkers, but your secret will only stay secret if you’re religious about keeping it to yourself.

2. Network carefully. When reaching out to others, you don’t need to spill the beans. Instead of ‘Hi, I‘m Amy Gallo and I‘m looking for a job,’ say something like, ‘I‘m doing well at my current position and I‘m always entertaining options for what’s next.’

3. Wait for the offer. If you know your manager will react negatively, it’s best to wait until after you have an offer in hand to inform her.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “How to Keep a Job Search Discreet” by Amy Gallo.