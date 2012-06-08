Management Tip of the Day: Show your audience your passion

BOSTON (Reuters) - Charisma might seem to be innate, but to a large extent it is a learnable set of skills that can help a speaker communicate a clear, visionary message that captivates an audience, says Harvard Business Review.

”In presentations, excitement is contagious. If people in the audience sense you care about something, they are more likely to care too.

Here are three tactics for winning over your listeners:

1. Use an animated voice. Vary the volume of your voice so your emotion comes through. Whisper at appropriate moments or rise to a crescendo to drive a point home.

2. Match your facial expressions. The expression on your face reinforces your message. Listeners want to see — not just hear — your passion. Make eye contact and don’t be afraid to smile or laugh, when appropriate and genuine.

3. Make gestures. A fist can reinforce confidence and certitude. Waving a hand or pointing can help draw attention.”

