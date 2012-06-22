Workers cross London Bridge, with Tower Bridge seen behind, during the morning rush hour in London September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

BOSTON (Reuters) - There are certain times and certain days when you do your best work, and a few ways to help get to that place of maximum performance, says Harvard Business Review.

”Everyone aspires to get into ‘the zone,’ or the mental state where you do your best work. Next time you’re trying to achieve peak performance, remember these three things:

1. There is no zone for new activities. When you start a new task, you’re not going to find flow. Getting in the zone requires activating the subconscious part of the brain, which is simply inaccessible when you are trying something for the first time.

2. You need the right environment. Figure out the settings that facilitate your flow — be it a crowded coffee shop or a quiet library — and work in them whenever possible.

3. Emotions are key. Being in the zone requires finding the feelings that allow your subconscious to take over. Music can help activate these emotions. Find songs, albums, or artists that put you in the right mood and block out distractions.”

