FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Should you take that job?
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 27, 2012 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

Should you take that job?

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Workers cross London Bridge, with Tower Bridge seen behind, during the morning rush hour in London September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

BOSTON (Reuters) - Determining whether to take a job offer can — and should — be a difficult decision, even in a difficult economy, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Deciding whether to accept a job offer can, and should, be a difficult decision. Before you say “yes,” evaluate the situation carefully:

1. Shape the offer beforehand. During the interview, be clear on your expectations and desires about the job. This increases the likelihood that the offer includes what you want most.

2. Do your research. Find out as much as you can about the organization, its future prospects, the culture, and your new co-workers.

3. Think through your other prospects. You’ll likely receive your first offer when other employers are still considering you for a position. Be realistic about what is likely to come down the line.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Accept the Job Offer or Walk Away?” by Amy Gallo.

For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.