FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Help your team embrace change
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Small Business News
July 12, 2012 / 12:47 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Help your team embrace change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A businessman walks on an illuminated walkway in Tokyo November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

BOSTON (Reuters) - Being direct and honest, and addressing concerns head-on, is a good start in getting your team to cope with change, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Sometimes getting people on board with a change is harder than implementing the change itself. Next time your team balks at something new, do the following:

1. Encourage openness. Create an environment where people feel free to express their thoughts and feelings about the change. Actively ask employees about their concerns.

2. Bring people together. Once you understand their hesitations, bring people together to discuss the perceived problems. If people feel that they’ve been heard, they are more likely to support the final decision.

3. Be Direct. Address all concerns head-on and provide as much information as possible.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from the “Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Change Management.”

For the full post, see: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.