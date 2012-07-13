FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Get the salary you want
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 13, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Get the salary you want

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A businessman walks on an illuminated walkway in Tokyo November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

BOSTON (Reuters) - Regardless of the state of the job market you should always negotiate a salary when heading into a new job, even though it can be an uncomfortable process, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Negotiating a salary can be an uncomfortable process. You want to get what you’re worth, but you also don’t want to scare off your future employer.

Prepare for your next talk by doing the following:

1. Do research. Information is power. Reach out to friends or colleagues who can tell you what the employer might typically pay for the role.

2. Be honest. When a recruiter asks if you have salary requirements, be upfront. The employer needs to know your expectations so they don’t waste their time or yours.

3. Offer Solutions. A salary talk is a negotiation — two parties trying to reach a solution that works for both sides. If the initial number is lower than your reasonable expectation, propose something that will meet the needs of both you and the employer.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “How to Negotiate Your Next Salary” by Amy Gallo.

For the full post, see: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.