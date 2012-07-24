Management Tip of the Day: Don't dismiss critics of change

BOSTON (Reuters) - When trying to implement change, don’t just dismiss out of hand the people who seem to be resistant to new ideas. Try to understand their concerns, says Harvard Business Review.

”Not everyone will be excited about change. People who resist are often perceived as inflexible obstacles to overcome. But don’t think of them simply as barriers to success.

While some people do undermine change efforts, it is shortsighted to think everyone will, or even want to.

Try to understand why people are resistant. Ask what they are concerned about and listen to their criticism. Doing so may uncover valid concerns that need to be addressed. Put everyone’s perspectives to use and make resisters a part of the solution.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from the “Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Change Management.”