FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Get unstuck when innovating
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Small Business News
July 30, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

Management Tip of the Day: Get unstuck when innovating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Thinking outside the box might not be as easy as it sounds, but there are ways to get your innovation engines revving, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”To innovate, you need to think differently. If you find yourself struggling to get something started or you’re stuck in the middle of a project, try to get into a new frame of mind:

1. Get inspiration from outside. Think about what problems your customers are trying to solve. Spend time with them to understand what they actually need and how you might help them.

2. Learn from mistakes. There’s no such thing as a perfect plan. Assume your first idea is partially right and partially wrong, and then reassess your approach.

3. Resist the pull of the core. Don’t shift ideas toward how you currently operate, even if that’s what you’re most comfortable doing.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Four Ways to Think Like an Innovator” by Scott Anthony.

For the full post and to watch the video, see: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.