FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Try to see the big picture first
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Small Business News
August 23, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

Management Tip of the Day: Try to see the big picture first

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A businessman walks on an illuminated walkway in Tokyo November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

BOSTON (Reuters) - The best strategic thinkers have the knack of considering the potential impact of their actions far beyond their own team or unit, and you can do it too, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Successful strategic thinkers always have perspective. They consider the potential impact of their actions on those beyond their team or unit.

Next time you need to make a big decision, here are three ways to make sure your thinking isn’t too narrow:

1. Explore the outcomes. With every idea, ask yourself, “If we implement this idea, how will other units and stakeholders be affected? What might be the long-term ramifications?”

2. Expand your range of alternatives. Gather ideas and concerns from everyone who has an interest in the decision or who will be affected by the outcome.

3. Consider the customer. Look at the decision through your customers’ eyes. What will they think and which alternative will they prefer? If you’re not sure, think about asking them.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “The Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Strategic Thinking.”

For the full post, see: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.