Create a motivating vision
September 13, 2012

Create a motivating vision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Expressing a clear, often simple and sensible, vision for your team that encourages autonomy is essential for effective leadership, says Harvard Business Review.

Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Effective leaders motivate their people with an inspiring vision. It need not be grand or necessarily innovative, but it does need to be sensible.

Here are three ways to create a vision that works:

1. Make it clear. People become disillusioned when they disagree on the paths their group should take. Establish a distinct direction that helps people move forward together more confidently.

2. Address trade-offs. Acknowledge that executing a vision is not easy. To make compromises feel worth it, remind people of the future goals that they will achieve.

3. Encourage autonomy. Without a well-articulated vision, people waste time checking with others for support. Instead, guide people to make the right decision themselves.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from the Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Leading and Motivating.

For the full post, see: here

