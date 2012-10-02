FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Sharpen your speech in real time
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Small Business News
October 2, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Management Tip of the Day: Sharpen your speech in real time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - There are steps you can take to improve your presentation, even in midstream, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”It may seem difficult to evaluate the progress of your presentation while you’re giving it, but skilled speakers monitor the room.

Look for audience cues such as interest or boredom. Note the questions people ask as they may point to areas that need clarification.

If it’s appropriate, you can even stop and ask the audience for their input on how it’s going. This may allow you to change tacks if necessary. When possible, have a random spectator take notes on audience reaction.

Once it’s over, do a thorough post-mortem. Was your objective achieved? Did the audience seem engaged? Note what went well and what didn‘t. Ask for feedback from credible participants. If you’re making the presentation again, how will you improve it next time?”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “The Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Presentation Skills.”

For the full post, see: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.