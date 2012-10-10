Management Tip of the Day: Try not responding for a change

BOSTON (Reuters) - Next time you answer an email at midnight it might be time to think about breaking the cycle of responsiveness you are wrapped up in, says Harvard Business Review.

”Once you answer an email at midnight, or take a call on your vacation, you’ve set the expectation that you’re always ‘on.’ Your team will keep asking things of you, and you’ll likely continue to accommodate them. That is, until you break the cycle.

Here’s how:

1. Join forces. Talk to those with whom you interact most frequently and agree on times when you’ll all be offline and unavailable. Maybe it’s an evening off, an email blackout over the weekend, or uninterrupted work times during the day.

2. Experience the joy of turning off. Pay attention to what it feels like to be offline. It may be hard at first but you’ll enjoy the benefits of relaxation and increased focus soon enough.

3. Talk about it. Regularly ask your team how it’s going: Do you need to make adjustments to the offline schedule or agreements?”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Are You Sleeping with Your Smartphone?” by Leslie A. Perlow.