Management Tip of the Day: Learn about your audience

BOSTON (Reuters) - Thinking about your audience and what you can do to better connect to them is a key to making persuasive presentations, says Harvard Business Review.

”You need to understand people on a somewhat personal level to develop a presentation that resonates with them. But how? Start by asking yourself these questions, and use your answers to tailor your speech:

1. What are they like? Think through a day in the lives of your audience. Reference something that they face every day so they’ll know you ‘get’ them.

2. Why are they here? What do they think they’re going to get out of your presentation? Are they willing participants or mandatory attendees? Highlight what’s in it for them.

3. What keeps them up at night? Everyone has fears or pain points. Let your audience know that you empathize — and that you’re here to help.

4. How can you solve their problems? How are you going to make their lives better? Point to benefits you know your audience cares about.”

