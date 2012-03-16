FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Network with purpose
Technology
U.S.
Energy and Environment
#Small Business News
March 16, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 6 years

Management Tip of the Day: Network with purpose

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Make the most of networking by being specific about the kinds of people who can help you achieve certain goals, and seeking those individuals out, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”When it comes to networking, quality matters more than quantity. But how do you meet the right people?

One way is to ask for introductions. Reach out to influential people in your network and ask them to put you in touch with others. Be specific about the introductions you want and why you want them. Explain what you are trying to achieve and the kind of contacts that would help you get there.

Are you seeking your next job opportunity? Are you looking for ways to promote yourself? If you’re uncomfortable with being bold, remember that people enjoy helping others and you can always return the favor with some introductions of your own.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Are You Stuck in a Girls’ Club?” by Whitney Johnson.

For the full post, see: here

