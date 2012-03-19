FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Get your project going
#Small Business News
March 19, 2012

Management Tip of the Day: Get your project going

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Is it possible to get your project going quickly without getting snarled in red tape, intra-company backbiting and general timidity and skepticism? Yes, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”It’s challenging to launch a new project, especially if you’re battling layers of bureaucracy.

Don’t fight the red tape. Instead, work around it to make things happen. Here are two ways:

1. Use what you’ve got. Instead of jumping through hoops to get approvals and formal funding, simply use the people you know, the budget you have, and the resources you can muster.

2. Secure only what you need for the next step. Don’t try to get everyone on board. Just ask for permission to take the next action. Some people will want to know the end goal, but get the least amount of commitment you need to push the project forward.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “New Project? Don’t Analyze — Act” by Leonard A. Schlesinger, Charles F. Kiefer, and Paul B. Brown.

For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here

