Management Tip of the Day: Get your project going

BOSTON (Reuters) - Is it possible to get your project going quickly without getting snarled in red tape, intra-company backbiting and general timidity and skepticism? Yes, says Harvard Business Review.

”It’s challenging to launch a new project, especially if you’re battling layers of bureaucracy.

Don’t fight the red tape. Instead, work around it to make things happen. Here are two ways:

1. Use what you’ve got. Instead of jumping through hoops to get approvals and formal funding, simply use the people you know, the budget you have, and the resources you can muster.

2. Secure only what you need for the next step. Don’t try to get everyone on board. Just ask for permission to take the next action. Some people will want to know the end goal, but get the least amount of commitment you need to push the project forward.”

