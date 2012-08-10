FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Manchester United is largest sports IPO
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2012 / 3:18 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Manchester United is largest sports IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester United Ltd, which raised $233.2 million on Thursday night, is the largest initial public offering on record for a sports team or club, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The club’s shares were flat in their stock market debut on Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest deals in the sector and how they stack up:

World Wrestling Federation - raised $190.4 million in October 1999. The U.S.-based company, which focuses on professional wrestling, is now known as World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

Juventus Football Club SpA - raised $128.6 million in December 2001. The 115-year-old Italian soccer club is one of the country’s most successful.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co - raised $124.7 million in October 2000. The German soccer team is valued at $184.3 million.

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA - raised $115.4 million in February 2007. The French soccer team is one of the most popular clubs in the country.

Newcastle United Plc - raised $86.6 million in March 1997. The English soccer club is no longer publicly traded.

Williams Grand Prix Holdings Plc - raised $83.5 million in March 2011. The British company designs and manufactures Formula One cars.

SS Lazio SpA - raised $66.6 million in April 1998. The Italian soccer club, known as Lazio, plays in Rome.

AS Roma SpA - raised $63.9 million in May 2000. Roma plays its home games at Stadio Olimpico, the same venue as Lazio.

AFC Ajax NV - raised $62.2 million in May 1998. Ajax soccer club is based in Amsterdam.

Reporting By Olivia Oran

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.