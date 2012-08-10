Factbox: Manchester United is largest sports IPO

(Reuters) - Manchester United Ltd, which raised $233.2 million on Thursday night, is the largest initial public offering on record for a sports team or club, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The club’s shares were flat in their stock market debut on Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest deals in the sector and how they stack up:

World Wrestling Federation - raised $190.4 million in October 1999. The U.S.-based company, which focuses on professional wrestling, is now known as World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

Juventus Football Club SpA - raised $128.6 million in December 2001. The 115-year-old Italian soccer club is one of the country’s most successful.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co - raised $124.7 million in October 2000. The German soccer team is valued at $184.3 million.

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA - raised $115.4 million in February 2007. The French soccer team is one of the most popular clubs in the country.

Newcastle United Plc - raised $86.6 million in March 1997. The English soccer club is no longer publicly traded.

Williams Grand Prix Holdings Plc - raised $83.5 million in March 2011. The British company designs and manufactures Formula One cars.

SS Lazio SpA - raised $66.6 million in April 1998. The Italian soccer club, known as Lazio, plays in Rome.

AS Roma SpA - raised $63.9 million in May 2000. Roma plays its home games at Stadio Olimpico, the same venue as Lazio.

AFC Ajax NV - raised $62.2 million in May 1998. Ajax soccer club is based in Amsterdam.