FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Manchester United launches MUTV app for on-the-go club content
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 16, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 6 months ago

Manchester United launches MUTV app for on-the-go club content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Manchester United Press Conference - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - 2/11/16 General view of the Manchester United emblem on display in the stadium after the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

(Reuters) - Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.

The app, available on Apple and Google Play stores, has a monthly subscription fee which varies by country, the club said on Thursday.

The app will offer live commentary and near live broadcasts of all Manchester United matches, post match interviews with players and manager Jose Mourinho and will also include analysis by former players.

The app will have a subscription fee of $5.99 per month in the U.S., the club said. It will not be available in the UK because of competition and partner rights restrictions.

United, English champions 20 times, say they have 659 million followers around the world.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.