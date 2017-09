A man holds candles in front of a mural of former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African President Nelson Mandela will be laid to rest at his ancestral village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape on December 15, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.

A week of national mourning would include an open-air memorial service at Johannesburg’s Soccer City stadium - the site of the 2010 World Cup final - on December 10, Zuma said.