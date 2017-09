The coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela leaves the makeshift tent for a traditional burial in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

QUNU, South Africa (Reuters) - The body of Nelson Mandela was laid to rest on Sunday in a grave near his family homestead at Qunu in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province.

The burial attended by family members and South African leaders followed a state funeral service and closed 10 days of emotion-charged mourning for the former president and anti-apartheid legend, who died on December 5 at the age of 95.