Winnie Mandela, ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, waves as she leaves the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African President Nelson Mandela is showing a “great improvement” in his health compared to a few days ago, his ex-wife, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, said on Friday.

“I‘m not a doctor but I can say that from what he was a few days ago there is great improvement,” she told reporters outside Mandela’s former home in the Johannesburg township of Soweto.