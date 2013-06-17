South Africa's Mandela 'doing very well': daughter

Zenani Mandela (R), former South African President Nelson Mandela's daughter, arrives with unidentified family members at a Pretoria hospital, where Mandela is being treated, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African president Nelson Mandela, who is being treated in hospital for a lung infection, is “doing very well”, his daughter said on Monday.

The 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader, who became South Africa’s first black president in 1994, was rushed to hospital early on June 8 with a recurring respiratory infection.

He has remained in a “serious but stable” condition, according to the government, but visiting family members have spoken of his improving condition in recent days.

While viewing flowers and cards left by well-wishers outside the Pretoria hospital where Mandela is spending his 10th day, Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, South Africa’s ambassador to Argentina, told reporters: “He’s doing very well.”

She is the eldest daughter from Mandela’s marriage to his ex-wife Winnie.

Mandela’s current wife, Graca Machel, on Monday thanked people for their messages of support.

“So much love and generosity from South Africans, Africans across the continent, and thousands more from across the world, have come our way to lighten the burden of anxiety,” she said in a statement.