Mandela remains 'critical but stable'

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African president Nelson Mandela’s condition remains “critical but stable” but the government hopes the 94-year-old anti-apartheid hero will be out of hospital soon, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

“We hope that very soon he will be out of hospital,” Zuma said at a televised press conference with visiting U.S. President Barack Obama. Mandela has been in hospital for three weeks for treatment for a recurring lung infection.