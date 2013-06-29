FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 29, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Mandela remains 'critical but stable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African president Nelson Mandela’s condition remains “critical but stable” but the government hopes the 94-year-old anti-apartheid hero will be out of hospital soon, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

“We hope that very soon he will be out of hospital,” Zuma said at a televised press conference with visiting U.S. President Barack Obama. Mandela has been in hospital for three weeks for treatment for a recurring lung infection.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
