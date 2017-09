A well wisher wearing ANC colours gestures in front of the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where the ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated at, in Pretoria July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero and former president Nelson Mandela remained in a “critical but stable” condition after being in hospital for more than four weeks to treat a lung infection, the government said on Tuesday.