Well-wishers hold a giant banner with an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a celebration to mark Mandela's 95th birthday at the Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African President Nelson Mandela is showing “sustained improvement” in hospital although he remains in a critical condition, the government said on Monday.

The government statement said President Jacob Zuma had visited the 95-year-old Mandela in the Pretoria hospital where he has been for the last seven weeks receiving treatment for a recurring lung infection.