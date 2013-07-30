Mandela still critical but improving- government

Well-wishers hold a giant banner with an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a celebration to mark Mandela's 95th birthday at the Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African President Nelson Mandela remains in a critical condition at a Pretoria hospital but “continues to show improvement,” the government said on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old anti-apartheid hero has spent nearly eight weeks in the hospital for treatment for a recurring lung infection.

The government has declined to comment on a weekend report by U.S. broadcaster CBS which said that Mandela had recently undergone a minor operation to unblock a dialysis tube.