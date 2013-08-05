FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johannesburg apologizes to Mandela for billing blunder
#World News
August 5, 2013 / 3:29 PM / 4 years ago

Johannesburg apologizes to Mandela for billing blunder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A child holds up balloons with images of former South African President Nelson Mandela as he participates in a celebration to mark Mandela's 95th birthday at the Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The City of Johannesburg apologized to Nelson Mandela and his family on Monday for mistakenly posting a non-payment notice on the former South African president’s house warning him his electricity was about to be cut off.

The city, which has faced a barrage of complaints from residents for bungled bills, said the notice demanding payment of 6,468.48 rand ($660) was supposed to have been delivered to a different house.

“The city wants to convey an apology to the Mandela family for any inconvenience caused by this unfortunate incident,” it said in a statement.

Mandela, 95, has spent two months in a Pretoria hospital battling a lung infection that has left him in a critical condition.

The location of Mandela’s posh Johannesburg home is one of South Africa’s worst-kept secrets. It is frequently visited by media and well-wishers who leave messages for a speedy recovery on painted stones outside the residence.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
